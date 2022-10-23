TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

253 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Monday.

