TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 327 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather