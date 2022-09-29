TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

432 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

choppy bay waters.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* WHAT...Northeast winds near 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4

to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

and seas 6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather