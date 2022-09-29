TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 432 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... choppy bay waters. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * WHAT...Northeast winds near 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather