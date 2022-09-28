TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 332 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather