TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1109 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

At 1108 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located about 20 nm south of Sargent or near Brazos 400, moving

northwest at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30

knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

the storm arrives.

LAT...LON 2876 9573 2878 9565 2884 9551 2885 9551

2886 9549 2854 9532 2849 9542 2876 9574

