TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

249 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2633 9720 2633 9721 2632 9720 2624 9719

2619 9718 2615 9718 2612 9717 2607 9720

2608 9720 2611 9722 2635 9724 2642 9723

2641 9722 2642 9722 2644 9723 2655 9722

2655 9701 2607 9704 2607 9716

_____

