TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 720 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near High Island 63 to 6 nm west of Tabs Buoy B to

near Galveston 282 to 12 nm northeast of Palacios Bay, moving west

at 70 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston A122, Tabs Buoy F, Matagorda Ship Channel, Tabs Buoy B,

Brazos 439, Matagorda Island 557, Palacios Bay, Galveston 282, High

Island 157, Tabs Buoy W, High Island A410, High Island A179, High

Island 63, Bastrop Bay, Brazos B133, Christmas Bay, Brazos 400,

Galveston A196, West Bay and High Island A23.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 4...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 1...

Point Comfort Inner Channel Light 3...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 52...

Matagorda Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 34...

Freeport Entrance Light 10...

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 44 and

Lavaca Bay Channel Buoy 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

