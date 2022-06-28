TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

744 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 743 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

52 nm east of Boca Chica Beach, or 52 nm east of South Padre Island,

moving south at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2596 9666 2651 9658 2653 9613 2598 9600

2596 9622

