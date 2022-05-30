TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

204 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM, Matagorda Bay and Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

rough.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather