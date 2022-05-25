TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 272

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

203 AM EDT WED MAY 25 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CW

. ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE

BAFFIN BAY AND UPPER LAGUNA MADRE

CORPUS CHRISTI AND NUECES BAYS

COPANO ARANSAS AND REDFISH BAYS

SAN ANTONIO MESQUITE AND ESPIRITU SANTO BAYS

COASTAL WATERS FROM BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS OUT 20 NM

COASTAL WATERS FROM PORT ARANSAS TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL OUT 20

NM

MATAGORDA BAY

GALVESTON BAY

COASTAL WATERS FROM FREEPORT TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL TX OUT 20

COASTAL WATERS FROM HIGH ISLAND TO FREEPORT TX OUT 20 NM

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays...

Corpus Christi and Nueces Bays...

San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays...

At 103 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm northeast of Rockport to 7 nm northeast of

Riviera Beach, moving east at 40 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Portland, Corpus Christi

North Beach, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas,

Ingleside On The Bay, Rockport, Downtown Corpus Christi and Malaquite

Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

