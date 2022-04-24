TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 TO 7 feet.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

