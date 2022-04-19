TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to

30 knots.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

25 to 30 knots.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from

High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather