TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 917 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a nautical mile at times. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Port Mansfield, and Gulf waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____