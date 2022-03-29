TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

351 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few wind gusts to gale force are possible

later tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather