TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

238 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather