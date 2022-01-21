TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

405 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have dropped below criteria. However, mariners should

continue to exercise caution on the Laguna Madre today due to

elevated north to northwest winds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

