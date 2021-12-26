TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 410 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional small craft advisories may be needed later Monday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional small craft advisories may be needed later Monday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional small craft advisories may be needed later Monday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional small craft advisories may be needed later Monday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather