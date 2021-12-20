TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

348 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots

will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as

a result.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots

will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as

a result.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Small craft should exercise caution as north winds 15 to 20 knots

will prevail across the Laguna Madre. Bay waters will be choppy as

a result.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather