TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
309 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds across the bays have decreased below advisory levels, therefore the Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled. However, winds will remain at caution through the morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.