TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 324 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.