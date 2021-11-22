TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 343 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather