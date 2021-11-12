TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

215 PM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

