TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 324 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. 