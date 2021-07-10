TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

248 PM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60

NM...

At 247 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 26 nm northeast of

South Padre Island, moving north at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

