TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 306 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts

was located 27 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 28 nm north of

Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

