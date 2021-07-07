TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 306 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 306 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 27 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 28 nm north of Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 306 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 27 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 28 nm north of Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 306 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 27 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 28 nm north of Laguna Madre, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather