TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

228 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough Bay Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

