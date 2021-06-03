TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

628 PM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT...

The affected areas were...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

The thunderstorms have weakened and no longer pose a significant

threat to boaters.

