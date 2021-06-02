TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 857 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Crystal Bay,

or 15 nm west of Trinity Bay, moving south at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston Ship Channel, West Bay, Upper San Jacinto Bay, Scott Bay,

Galveston Bay Entrance, Galveston Bay, Tabbs Bay, Burnet Bay,

Offatts Bayou, North Jetty, Galveston Pier 21, Smith Point,

Galveston Causeway, Mitchell Bay, Black Duck Bay, Crystal Bay, The

Texas City Dike, Eagle Point, southwestern East Galveston Bay and

southwestern Trinity Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Baytown Marina Channel Light 17...

Houston Ship Channel Light 130...

Houston Ship Channel Light 55...

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 37...

Houston Ship Channel Light 88...

San Jacinto River Buoy 22...

Texas City Channel Light 11 and

Houston Ship Channel Light 99.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather