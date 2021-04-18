TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 415 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021 ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather