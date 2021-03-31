TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

resulting in rough lake waters.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

resulting in rough lake waters.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather