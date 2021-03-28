TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots

and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds around 25 knots with gusts between 30 and

35 knots with seas building to 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds around 25 knots with gusts between 30 and

35 knots with seas building to 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

