TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

444 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 mile to 1 NM

through 10 am then gradually improve.

* WHERE...Portions of the Bays and Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

