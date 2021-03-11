TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

314 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande extending from

20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande extending from

20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather