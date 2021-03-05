TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
244 PM CST Fri Mar 5 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise Caution for Small Craft will be
needed for the Laguna Madre for later tonight and Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
