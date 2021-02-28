TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less at
times.
* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays as well as
the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nautical mile or
less at times.
* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay and the coastal waters from
High Island to the Matagorda Ship Channel Texas and out to 20
nautical miles.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather