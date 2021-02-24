TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
202 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL
WATERS THIS MORNING...
Patchy to areas of sea fog will occur over the bays, the
intracoastal waterways, and over the nearshore coastal waters
this morning. Visibilities will generally range between 1 and 3
nautical miles. However, locally dense fog with visibilities
around 1 mile or less are expected. Affected mariners are urged to
exercise caution when navigating in fog.
