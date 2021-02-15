TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

347 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

offshore and seas 6 to 11 ft. Bay waters very rough. Freezing

spray.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

