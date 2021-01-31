TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
341 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP EARLY THIS
MORNING OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...
Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop over the bays,
the intracoastal waterways, and over the adjacent nearshore
coastal waters. Predominate visibilities between 3 and 5 nautical
miles inclusive are expected. However, patchy dense fog, with
visibilities around 1 mile or less, will also occur. Mariners are
urged to exercise caution when navigating in fog.
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP EARLY THIS
MORNING OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...
Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop over the bays,
the intracoastal waterways, and over the adjacent nearshore
coastal waters. Predominate visibilities between 3 and 5 nautical
miles inclusive are expected. However, patchy dense fog, with
visibilities around 1 mile or less, will also occur. Mariners are
urged to exercise caution when navigating in fog.
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP EARLY THIS
MORNING OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...
Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop over the bays,
the intracoastal waterways, and over the adjacent nearshore
coastal waters. Predominate visibilities between 3 and 5 nautical
miles inclusive are expected. However, patchy dense fog, with
visibilities around 1 mile or less, will also occur. Mariners are
urged to exercise caution when navigating in fog.
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP EARLY THIS
MORNING OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...
Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop over the bays,
the intracoastal waterways, and over the adjacent nearshore
coastal waters. Predominate visibilities between 3 and 5 nautical
miles inclusive are expected. However, patchy dense fog, with
visibilities around 1 mile or less, will also occur. Mariners are
urged to exercise caution when navigating in fog.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather