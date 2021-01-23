TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
412 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one to two miles.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning and again from 6 PM
this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one to two miles.
* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City
to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
