TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

356 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. Water levels are expected to fall to between 1 and 2

feet below normal. Mariners in small craft are urged to use

caution.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions as low tide approaches and continue through the low

tide cycle on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas

5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

