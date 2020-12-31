TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25

knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet this

morning. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 30 knots with

gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. Occasional

seas up to 14 feet can be expected by this afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 knots with

frequent gusts up to 35 knots and rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up

to 30 knots and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM

CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale conditions expected to develop this

morning through early evening, then winds begin to decrease to

advisory levels through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

