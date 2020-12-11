TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

511 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South wind 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and/or increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather