TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
511 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South wind 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and/or increased seas will result in
hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced
mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
