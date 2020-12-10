TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
253 PM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will
result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
