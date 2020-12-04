TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 7 feet and north winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 7 feet and north winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather