TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
355 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
