TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
351 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
