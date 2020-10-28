TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
410 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots nearshore and 25 to 30
knots offshore. Seas 7 to 9 feet nearshore and 10 to 12 feet
offshore.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
