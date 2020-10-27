TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

950 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Webcams and mariners have reported areas of fog, dense at times,

on both Galveston Bay and Matagorda Bay. Shore observations and

variance in fog density on webcams suggest this dense for is not

widespread enough for a dense fog advisory, and we should see

modest improvement in visibility as we get deeper into the

morning. However, anyone with plans on the bays today should be

aware that visibility on the water can vary significantly in

short amounts of time and distance, and should accordingly

exercise more care than usual.

