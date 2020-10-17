TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
300 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday.
* SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
