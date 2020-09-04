TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

127 PM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

61 nm east of South Padre Island, moving west at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2616 9636 2657 9639 2657 9609 2639 9605

2625 9601

